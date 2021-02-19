PCT.1 to distribute meals for eastern Hidalgo County on Friday

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Hot meals will be served Friday Jan. 19 at eight different locations in eastern Hidalgo County, according to Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes.
Approximately 4,000 meals will be served on a drive-through basis with the help of the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency and municipalities located in Precinct 1.
The meals will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.
Commissioner Fuentes and the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the meals for the Weslaco location and the Community Service Agency will sponsor the remaining seven locations.
The locations will be as follows:
City of Alamo
Alamo Volunteer Fireman’s Park
722 E De Soto Ave, Alamo Tx
City of Donna
Monte Carlo Cafe
1705 Miller Ave, Donna Tx
City of Weslaco
Mayor Pablo Pena Park
300 N Airport Dr, Weslaco Tx
City of Mercedes
Las Comales
151 1/2 N Texas Ave, Mercedes Tx
City of Progreso
Progreso Community Center
510 FM 1015, Weslaco Tx
City of Edcouch
Saint Theresa Church
200 Salazar St, Edcouch Tx
City of Elsa
Mario Leal City Park
616 W. Ciro Caceres St
Monte Alto
Monte Alto Veterans Park
Valdez Rd & 1st Street.
For more information, please contact the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency at 956-383-6240.
“It’s been a rough week for everyone,” Commissioner Fuentes said. “This is an effort to alleviate some of the problems that people have experienced with no power, a shortage of available groceries and the ability to go out during the frigid weather because of this historic winter storm.”