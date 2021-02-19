PCT.1 to distribute meals for eastern Hidalgo County on Friday

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Hot meals will be served Friday Jan. 19 at eight different locations in eastern Hidalgo County, according to Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes.

Approximately 4,000 meals will be served on a drive-through basis with the help of the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency and municipalities located in Precinct 1.

The meals will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.

Commissioner Fuentes and the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the meals for the Weslaco location and the Community Service Agency will sponsor the remaining seven locations.

The locations will be as follows:

City of Alamo

Alamo Volunteer Fireman’s Park

722 E De Soto Ave, Alamo Tx

City of Donna

Monte Carlo Cafe

1705 Miller Ave, Donna Tx

City of Weslaco

Mayor Pablo Pena Park

300 N Airport Dr, Weslaco Tx

City of Mercedes

Las Comales

151 1/2 N Texas Ave, Mercedes Tx

City of Progreso

Progreso Community Center

510 FM 1015, Weslaco Tx

City of Edcouch

Saint Theresa Church

200 Salazar St, Edcouch Tx

City of Elsa

Mario Leal City Park

616 W. Ciro Caceres St

Monte Alto

Monte Alto Veterans Park

Valdez Rd & 1st Street.

For more information, please contact the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency at 956-383-6240.

“It’s been a rough week for everyone,” Commissioner Fuentes said. “This is an effort to alleviate some of the problems that people have experienced with no power, a shortage of available groceries and the ability to go out during the frigid weather because of this historic winter storm.”