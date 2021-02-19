Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

PCT.1 to distribute meals for eastern Hidalgo County on Friday

News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kid’s Cafe meals prepared in the High Plains Food Bank’s on-side Kid’s Cafe kitchen in Amarillo (KAMR Photo)

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Hot meals will be served Friday Jan. 19 at eight different locations in eastern Hidalgo County, according to Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes.

LIST: where you can get a free meal in the RGV

Approximately 4,000 meals will be served on a drive-through basis with the help of the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency and municipalities located in Precinct 1.

The meals will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.

RGV grocery store hasn’t seen long lines like this since the holidays

Commissioner Fuentes and the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the meals for the Weslaco location and the Community Service Agency will sponsor the remaining seven locations. 

The locations will be as follows:

City of Alamo

Alamo Volunteer Fireman’s Park

722 E De Soto Ave, Alamo Tx

City of Donna

Monte Carlo Cafe

1705 Miller Ave, Donna Tx 

City of Weslaco 

Mayor Pablo Pena Park

300 N Airport Dr, Weslaco Tx

City of Mercedes

Las Comales 

151 1/2 N Texas Ave, Mercedes Tx

City of Progreso

Progreso Community Center

510 FM 1015, Weslaco Tx

City of Edcouch 

Saint Theresa Church

200 Salazar St, Edcouch Tx

City of Elsa 

Mario Leal City Park 

616 W. Ciro Caceres St

Monte Alto 

Monte Alto Veterans Park

Valdez Rd & 1st Street. 

For more information, please contact the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency at 956-383-6240.

“It’s been a rough week for everyone,” Commissioner Fuentes said. “This is an effort to alleviate some of the problems that people have experienced with no power, a shortage of available groceries and the ability to go out during the frigid weather because of this historic winter storm.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday