Passerby stops broad-daylight rape attempt on Oklahoma sidewalk as drivers record video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man faces charges of attempted rape and assault with a dangerous weapon after Oklahoma police say video showed him – dressed only in boxer shorts – attacking a woman, pulling her pants down and climbing on top of her in broad daylight.

The cellphone video shows a woman pulling up to the altercation in her car and asking, “Ma’am are you OK?” before exclaiming, “Sir! Oh my God sir!”

Court documents say the young woman was walking on a southeast Oklahoma City sidewalk when the man grabbed her by her backpack, pulled it off and then wrapped his forearm around her throat.

The documents go on to state that the defendant pulled the victim’s pants and underwear down and knocked her to the ground. The attacker, 46-year-old Ricky Stoner Jr., was only wearing boxer shorts according to the documents and was trying to “penetrate” the victim.

Ricky Stoner Jr. via Oklahoma County Detention Center

The documents state he was unable to do so, and the victim was screaming. From there, Stoner allegedly placed his hands over her throat and began squeezing. The victim told police that Stoner made comments about killing her if she wouldn’t be quiet.

The chilling moments were all caught on camera.

“Definitely the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Nick Abbott, who got out of his car to help the woman. “Especially middle of the morning, everybody’s going to work, right on the side of the street.”

Abbott drove by as he was out for work but was not the person recording. He said it was early, probably around 8 a.m. when it happened.

“It threw me off guard completely, kind of in shock of what I was seeing,” he said. “He was definitely on top of her trying to basically rape her.”

So Abbott made a U-turn and parked.

“There was a lot of yelling going on, screaming,” he said. “I said, ‘you need to get off of her.’”

This is when Stoner’s attention turned from her to him. Stoner allegedly pulled a knife and started to come after him. Court documents state Stoner threatened to stab him.

“I started backing away when the knife came out, he was saying ‘where you going?’ One of those deals. He started walking toward me,” Abbott said. “I did everything I could just to kind of not only get away from him but get him away from her.”

He eventually got into his truck and started driving back and forth without leaving the scene, keeping Stoner’s attention. That gave the victim enough time to get up and get to safety inside Abbott’s truck.

“I couldn’t just witness that and continue to drive really, I had to stop and do something,” Abbott said.

According to Abbott, Stoner stayed there and continued to yell things at them. Stoner is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one count of first-degree attempted rape and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Abbott was recognized in front of the Del City city council Monday and given a certificate of recognition.