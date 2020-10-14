Parents admit to stealing Halloween candy from kids, survey finds

Harlingen, KVEO (Texas)—Who stole the candy? It’s a question kiddos might ask after door-to-door trick or treating.

The culprit to the crime, mom, and dad. According to a survey by Morning Consult on behalf of the National Confectioners Association., 79% of parents indicate they take candy from their children.

The same poll also found 31% of all adults have plans to “stash” some of their favorite candy away for themselves. “parents just need that moment of joy too” said NCA spokesperson Lauren O’Toole Boland.

This year’s pool of treats may be less as trick or treating in the Rio Grande Valley has been prohibited. Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced three weeks before Halloween door-to-door trick or treating is forbidden, “Several mayors have said they are coming up with alternative ways to celebrate Halloween this year.” Cortez said in a news release.

Regardless of how Halloween is celebrated, the National Confectioners Association tells CBS4 there are ways to stay safe and comply with the Center for Disease Control guidelines. “Halloween is happening this year and there’s no need is it this year out. And you can still maintain the safety and distance we all need you to stay safe this year and still have some fun.” Boland said.

