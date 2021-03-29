Palmhurst resident to serve 21 years in prison after distributing methamphetamine

McAllen, Texas—A 58-year-old Palmhurst resident has been sentenced to 21 years for being in possession of a firearm and conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.
Roberto Trevino-Mendoza pleaded guilty Oct. 7, 2019.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ordered Trevino-Mendoza to serve a 21 year sentence to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.
In handing down the sentence, the court noted instances of Trevino-Mendoza selling firearms and involvement in the sales of kilogram quantities of meth.
Judge Alvarez also referenced his prior convictions of aggravated robbery and burglary.
The investigation revealed Trevino-Mendoza had agreed to sell a kilogram of meth in February 2018. An individual came to his residence and provided $4,000 in exchange for the drugs.
He later negotiated with that same individual in the purchase a firearm. They again met at Trevino-Mendoza’s residence to exchange a Taurus, Model PT-111 Millennium Pro 9mm pistol. Trevino-Mendoza received $500 in return for the weapon.
Trevino-Mendoza was previously convicted of a felony. As such, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition per federal law.
He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.