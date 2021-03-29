COVID INFO COVID INFO

Palmhurst resident to serve 21 years in prison after distributing methamphetamine

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

McAllen, Texas—A 58-year-old Palmhurst resident has been sentenced to 21 years for being in possession of a firearm and conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. 

Brownsville Police arrests three men in connection to November homicide

Roberto Trevino-Mendoza pleaded guilty Oct. 7, 2019.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ordered Trevino-Mendoza to serve a 21 year sentence to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Ted Cruz: “The Donna facility is a giant tent city”

In handing down the sentence, the court noted instances of Trevino-Mendoza selling firearms and involvement in the sales of kilogram quantities of meth.

Judge Alvarez also referenced his prior convictions of aggravated robbery and burglary.

LOOKING FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC IN THE RGV? CLICK HERE

The investigation revealed Trevino-Mendoza had agreed to sell a kilogram of meth in February 2018. An individual came to his residence and provided $4,000 in exchange for the drugs.

He later negotiated with that same individual in the purchase a firearm. They again met at Trevino-Mendoza’s residence to exchange a Taurus, Model PT-111 Millennium Pro 9mm pistol. Trevino-Mendoza received $500 in return for the weapon.

Trevino-Mendoza was previously convicted of a felony. As such, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition per federal law.  

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday