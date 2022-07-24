PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of sexually abusing a child.

Alejandro Cuellar III, 26, is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Cuellar is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-four-inch man.

He is reported to weigh 120 pounds.

Cuellar was last seen in Palmhurst.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

To call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously, call (956) 668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, callers may qualify for a reward.