Palm Valley Animal Society honored

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is presenting a resolution in honor of the Palm Valley Animal Society.

The facility is receiving the Transformational Change Lifesaving Award.

In 2016 the shelter had a save rate of 23 percent. This year, their save rate is up to 92 percent.

The shelter is currently an active partner of the Best Friends Animal Society.

“We got notification from one of our supporters from Petco Foundation, telling us that we are one of the best investments that they have ever made in terms of grants that they have provided, and what we have actually done to help save lives in a community and change it, for the betterment of the animals,” said Donna Casamento, Executive Director for the Palm Valley Animal Society.

Palm Valley officials said that their goal is to provide lifesaving care, comfort, and compassion to animals in need.