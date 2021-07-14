Over $40K worth of equipment stolen at school, Pharr police ask for help

PHARR. Texas (KVEO)—The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a theft case where over $40,000 worth of equipment, including a tractor, was stolen.

According to police, the theft took place between Sunday, July 11th, and Monday, July 12th.

The equipment was stolen from the Vanguard academy on Moore Road. However, the equipment belongs to A&E Lawn and Tree Trimming.

The items stolen include an orange ’17 Kubota MX 5800 tractor, a black ’22 Big Tex 16 ft trailer, tractor attachments, and a set of trailer lamps.

If you have any information about this case, please call Pharr Police at 956-787-TIPS (8477)