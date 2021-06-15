Over 100 migrants found in Alton, Rio Grande City stash houses

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Two stash house busts led to the apprehension of 131 migrants, Monday.

Multiple agencies arrived at a house suspected of being used for human smuggling in Alton, Texas, Monday morning.

RGV agents in coordination with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alton Police Department arrived at the property witnessed several people attempting to flee into the surrounding area.

Customs and Border Patrol air units were used to locate those individuals and a total of 108 were taken into custody.

Families with children were amongst the group and were identified as citizens of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Ecuador.

The following hour, agents from the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station and Texas DPS troopers apprehended 23 more migrants from a Rio Grande City stash house.

Photographs provided of the conditions of the stash house:

You can report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.