FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person was arrested Tuesday for attempting to smuggle over 100 bottles of non-prescribed Xanax at a checkpoint.

According to Customs and Border Patrol, the bottles were seized during an immigration inspection of a commercial bus traveling northbound.

During the immigration inspection, agents observed nervous behavior from one of the passengers.

The passenger gave consent to search their personal belongings in which BP agents discovered 110 bottles of Farmapram, the Mexican equivalent of Xanax, concealed within potato chip bags.

Farmapram contain alprazolam which is commonly used by medical professionals to treat anxiety.

“Although law enforcement understands these medications are commonly used by medical professionals for legitimate treatment, that was not the case here,” Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said.

The 110 bottles of medication totaled to 3,330 pills.