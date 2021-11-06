‘Our hearts are broken’: At least 8 dead, multiple injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston

Festival goers are seen rushing into the VIP area prior to Travis Scott performing during day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least eight people are dead and multiple injured Friday night at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, according to officials.

On Friday, at approximately 9:15 p.m. the crowd of an estimated 50,000 people pushed towards the front of the stage and people began to panic and “fall out.” Many individuals became unconscious, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

Authorities immediately began transporting people to hospitals at around 9:38.pm.

An officer that witnessed the event reported to our NBC affiliate KPRC that the incident seemed to happen “all at once.”

“It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes,” he said. “Suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or medical episode and so we immediately started doing CPR and moving people.”

Day 1 of the event ended early and Day 2 of the festival was canceled by event organizers.

As multiple law agencies responded to the scene, Chief Pena told reporters that the medical personnel stationed at the event quickly became overwhelmed.

Paramedics transported at least 17 individuals to the hospital, the youngest being at least 10 years old. Eleven of those transported were in cardiac arrest, Pena said.

Over 300 individuals were tended to at the event site throughout the day.

Chief Pena thanked those who have assisted through the chaotic day.

“I cannot say enough about the incredible work the Houston Fire Department, the Houston Police Department, law enforcement, Live Nation that was out here trying to secure what was really a chaotic event,” Pena said. “That’s what we know right now.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters over 360 police officers and 241 security officers were stationed at the event Friday.

Officials say many questions remain and an investigation into the mass fatality event is ongoing.

“Nobody could have dreamed of this, but we’re here. I think it’s very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has the answers tonight,“ Finner said. “I want to thank Live Nation. I want to thank NRG, HFD, our frontline police officers. Nobody has had the opportunity to review any video. And Live Nation has told us that they will allow us to review the video. I want to say this because there’s a lot of rumors going around and if you don’t have the facts, you don’t have the evidence, I’m not going to speak against that. We have hurting families out here.”

Earlier on Friday, multiple people were injured when individuals rushed the front gates, knocking over metal detectors and one another in an effort to get onto festival grounds.

Stae and city officials have begun speaking on the incident.

What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge… Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy. GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT

Our hearts are broken… People go to these events looking for a good time, a chance to unwind, to make memories. It’s not the kind of event you go to where you expect to find out about fatalities . . .Obviously, this is the last place we want to be — especially after we’ve been through so much as a community.But we have incredibly capable law enforcement officials here. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Astroworld Festival officials have released a statement regarding the incident on their social media accounts.

Officials urge anyone who has not heard from a loved one who attended the event is urged to go to a reunification center set up at the Wyndham Houston Hotel, located at 8686 Kirby Drive. Family counseling services will be provided there, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Those who have not been able to contact their loved ones can call the following numbers:

713-837-0311

832-393-2991

832-393-2990