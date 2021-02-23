Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops at UTRGV for ‘Hotdogger’ recruitment

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was in town at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Edinburg Campus recruiting for their next set of ‘Hotdoggers.’

The Oscar Mayer company has been using the hotdog automobile since 1936, at the time of the Great Depression.

The Wienermobile has gone through renovations over the years and now there are six driving around the country.

The company has long been known for this iconic form of transportation and its infamous jingle.

Having the privilege of driving the Wienermobile is a very competitive endeavor and you must know all the puns and facts.

“This one right here is 27 feet long, that’s 60 hotdogs in case you’re curious, so this one right here is twice as long as the original,” said Hotdogger, Nina LeBrun, also known as “Niener Wiener,” as she pointed at the vehicle behind her.

The people who drive the Wienermobile are known as ‘Hotdoggers,’ and each goes by a new hotdog-related name once they get the job.

Once the Hotdogger gets the job, they drive around the country with a partner in the Wienermobile for a year and get a full salary and benefits.

“I think my favorite part about the job is just that everywhere you go, you’re an instant celebrity, I don’t think there’s any job in the world where people are just so excited to see you,” said Hotdogger, Tommy Derkin, also known as Tommy Salami.

A Hotdogger does more than just drive around from place to place and it takes a bit more commitment than you might think.

“A lot of what we do is run the social media, create social content, pitch events,” said, LeBrun. “We take this everywhere, sometimes people think we have another car, but this is our vehicle for the year.”

If you were hoping to quit your 9 to 5 to travel the country in a hotdog, you may be out of luck, depending on where you are at in life.

The company recruits college graduates, and there are only 12 spots available each year.

“There’s been more people in space than have driven the Wienermobile. There’s been about a little over 500 in space and only 400 have driven these vehicles,” said Derkin.

The pair made a stop at UTRGV to let students know about the job opportunity. The job is open to all majors.

“We really would like to have one or a couple of our Hotdoggers next year be from UTRGV,” said LeBrun. “If you speak Spanish that’s a really big plus for the job; we definitely would like to have bilingual applicants.”

LeBrun and Derkin still have four months left on the job and you can find them at @oscarmayerniener and @officialtommysalami.