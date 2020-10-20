Orionid meteor shower to peak this week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak this week across the northern and southern hemisphere. Orionid meteors are debris left over from Halley’s Comet.

The best viewing will be during the early hours of October 21 just after midnight. Sky gazers could see up to 15 meteors per hour. Viewers could also get a glimpse through November 7. Orionid meteors will originate from the constellation Orion in the southwest direction from the Rio Grande Valley.

According to NASA, the Orionids are known for their brightness and for their speed. They travel at about 148,000 mph into Earth’s atmosphere and can leave “glowing trains.”

The sky tonight across the Valley will be partly cloudy, so partial cloud cover could block optimal viewing, but a break in the clouds is not out of the question.