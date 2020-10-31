countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

AP

Sir Sean Connery, the original James Bond actor, has died at age 90.

The BBC reported the news Saturday morning.

The Scottish actor is best known for his role in the James Bond films, starring in seven of them between 1962 and 1983.

Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link