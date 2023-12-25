WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is spreading Christmas cheer with Operation Blue Elf.

WCSO held its annual toy drive and while the initiative takes place every year, Sheriff Jose Salazar says things are a little different this year.

In previous years, Salazar and his deputies would travel to neighborhoods delivering toys. This year, deputies are at various locations.

“I’ve got several other deputies of mine that are over in San Perlita right now and over in Lazada. And they’re doing the same thing out there,” Salazar said.

With over 500 toys donated to the department, children lined up to grab a gift.

“It just brings cheer. I mean, it lights the faces of the children as they’re getting their gifts and from us. So it’s it’s, it’s a wonderful event,” Salazar said.

Salazar says this year the department received fewer donations but adds children were very thankful and happy to receive their presents.

“I’m sure the economy, the state of the economy right now is kind of affecting some things. You know, but other than that, I mean, we’re still able to provide some toys,” Salazar said.

Operation Blue Elf launched in 2017 and is still going strong.

“We are the primary law enforcement agency of these three towns and so we partner up with the constables. And so we’re able to provide this service to to the children of those communities,” Salazar said.

Salazar says the leftover toys that were not picked up are going to first responders in Lyford who are also handing out gifts to children.