Open enrollment begins; Texas still has highest rate of uninsured in the nation

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The 2022 open enrollment period officially began Monday.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, (D – Austin), held a press conference in his district to remind Texans of the importance of enrolling, especially since Texas has the highest rate of uninsured in the nation.

With previous approval of the American Rescue Plan in the spring, Rep. Doggett said the Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage is even more affordable now, with millions of consumers eligible for zero premium insurance coverage.

“Because of the increased tax credits that we approved back in the spring — and the American rescue Plan — there are many people who will find the same plan they had last year. Even though other prices are going up,” Rep. Doggett said Monday. “The price that they will pay for their premium is going down because of the increased tax credits.”

He also said he hopes the Build Back Better plan could help even more.

“Next week, I believe that the House will approve the Build Back Better legislation. And for the first time, we will overcome all of the obstruction that we’ve had for more than a decade down at the Texas Legislature and with Republican governors,” Doggett said. “And we will provide an opportunity for the 2 million Texans who have gotten no benefit out of the Affordable Care Act because they were too poor. And the state neglected them for a decade. They will be offered marketplace plans, also.”

He’s referring to the Medicaid coverage gap in Texas, which refers to Texans who make too much money to qualify for full Medicaid coverage, but too little to qualify for subsidized coverage in the marketplace.

In order to qualify for Medicaid, people have to be making between 0 to 41% of the federal poverty line. Those who make more than that, but fall short of the income requirements for marketplace subsidies (100 to 400% of the federal poverty line) are left in the middle, uninsured.

The enrollment period lasts until January 15.