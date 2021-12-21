OnlyFans founder steps down, announces new CEO

LONDON (ValleyCentral) — OnlyFans appointed a new CEO on Tuesday following an announcement of the company’s founder stepping down.

Amrapali “Ami” Gan was appointed as Chief Executive Officer, according to a press release.

Gan, 36, previously served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for OnlyFans, working with the organization since 2020. She previously worked with Quest Nutrition as the Head of Brand Communications and for Red Bull Media House.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform that allows for artists and content creators to “develop authentic relationships with their fanbase,” the release stated. They have since paid out over $5 billion in creator earnings.

“I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetize, their content,” Gan said in the release. “I will be leading an exceptionally talented team at OnlyFans that is delivering a unique experience for our content creators and fans. By blending state of the art technology with creative capital, we are committed to being the safest social media platform in the world.”

Gan will take leadership of the company in place of Tim Stokely, who will be stepping down from the position. Stokely had held the position since founding the company in 2016.

“Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organization reach its tremendous potential,” said Stokely in the release. “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business.”

Stokely will continue working with OnlyFans as an advisor.

OnlyFans currently has 180 million registered users and over two million content creators, per the release.