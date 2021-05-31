No shots fired at Dallas Mall, one person in custody after disturbance

Dallas, Texas (KVEO)—Loud noises that caused shoppers to race to the exits at NorthPark Center in Dallas Monday were not caused by gunshots.

According to Dallas police, a man was banging his skateboard on the floor in the food court.

The mall was evacuated and the man was taken into police custody.

Officers responded to the Dallas mall at 1:27 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

When the man saw shoppers start to panic, he started to make hand gestures like he had a weapon, according to police.

@PIODPD heading to a shooting incident at Northpark Mall. Early information is that one person is in custody. No shooting victims located at this time. Stand by for updates. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2021

Today at approximately 1:27 PM, an active shooter was reported at NorthPark Mall. Officers responded to the mall; a suspect is being detained. There are no reported injuries at this time. This is an active investigation, and a heavy police presence is at the mall. — Jennifer S. Gates (@cmjsgates) May 31, 2021

No other information was available.