No shots fired at Dallas Mall, one person in custody after disturbance

Dallas, Texas (KVEO)—Loud noises that caused shoppers to race to the exits at NorthPark Center in Dallas Monday were not caused by gunshots.
According to Dallas police, a man was banging his skateboard on the floor in the food court.
The mall was evacuated and the man was taken into police custody.
Officers responded to the Dallas mall at 1:27 p.m. after reports of gunshots.
When the man saw shoppers start to panic, he started to make hand gestures like he had a weapon, according to police.
No other information was available.