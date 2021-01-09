One person dies in Donna rollover crash

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Donna.

According to officials, the crash took place on Thursday at 11 p.m. on Minnesota Road in Donna.

The crash involved a Chevrolet truck and a Nissan car.

With both cars traveling in the same direction, the Nissan car crashed into the back of the Chevrolet truck after failing to slow down.

The collision caused the Nissan car to roll over.

The driver of the Nissan was ejected from their vehicle during the crash and died at the scene. Their name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

This incident is under investigation.