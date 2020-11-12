One dead, one injured following car crash North of Edinburg

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—One man is dead following a car crash that occurred Thursday morning on F.M. 3250 south of Miller Road-north of Edinburg.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by the driver and a passenger, lost control while traveling southbound on F.M. 3250 south of Miller Road.

The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

The passenger was transported to DHR in Edinburg with major injuries.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash. 

An update regarding the driver will be provided after next of kin has been notified. 

