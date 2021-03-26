COVID INFO COVID INFO

One dead, one injured following car crash in McAllen

News

by: KVEO Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—One man is dead following a car crash that occurred Friday morning on Jonquil avenue and Jackson road in the city of McAllen.

3rd stimulus checks: Social Security recipients could see faster $1,400 payments as data is turned over to IRS

According to the McAllen Police Department, two vehicles crashed.

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn visit the Rio Grande Valley in response to migrant ‘crisis’

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Making Headlines: SpaceX conducts static fire test of SN11 rocket ahead of expected launch Friday

The identity of the man is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday