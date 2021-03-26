One dead, one injured following car crash in McAllen

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—One man is dead following a car crash that occurred Friday morning on Jonquil avenue and Jackson road in the city of McAllen.
According to the McAllen Police Department, two vehicles crashed.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital.
The identity of the man is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.