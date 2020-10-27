One dead in plane crash near 37th and Avenue A

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died in a plane crash just before 4:00 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 37th Street, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Police confirmed the plane did catch on fire, but that no structures were damage other than a fence. No one was in the home at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported on the ground.

Officials provided a few new details in a press conference at Citizens Tower.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said this in a release:

Around 4pm, a small, single engine plane crashed in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of E 37th St. The plane was on fire. LFR extinguished the fire containing it to the plane. There was damage to the fence and no damage to the house. There is 1 confirmed fatality. There were no injuries to any persons around the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

A perimeter was set up around the home.

According to LFR, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security were on the scene.

Avenue A was shut down in the north and southbound lanes, as well as 35th Street, according to police.

Lubbock Police issued the following statement Monday evening:

The Lubbock Fire Department and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a single-engine plane crash in the 200 block of East 37th Street around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, LFR extinguished the fire and LPD secured the scene. No injuries on the ground were reported and no structures were damaged. One fatality has been confirmed onboard the Cessna plane.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.