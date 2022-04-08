BELLEVIEW, Florida (ValleyCentral) — One teenager is dead, and two others arrested, after taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a body armor vest.

According to a post by Belleview PD, Joshua Vining, 17, was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm. Colton Whitler, 17, was arrested on charges of providing false information to law enforcement.

On Sunday, April 3, officers arrived at a residence at the 10400 block of 52nd Court in reference to a shooting. There they located the victim, identified as Christopher Leroy Broad Jr., 16, who had been shot at the residence.

Broad was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Through evidence, it was determine that Vining had shot and killed Broad. It was also determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a body armor vest, the post stated.

Vining shot at Broad, and he was struck while wearing the vest, police said.

Both Vining and Whitler are being charged as adults, the post stated.