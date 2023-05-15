MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Ohio woman attempted to smuggle undocumented minors at the Hidalgo International Bridge, authorities say.

Maria Aguilar, a 22-year-old Toledo, Ohio resident, pleaded guilty to smuggling undocumented children into the United States, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 29, Aguilar arrived at the bridge with three children in her car. She claimed the children were her relatives and showed officers Ohio birth certificates for each child.

“Law enforcement noticed the children appeared nervous and ultimately discovered the birth certificates were for other people,” the release stated.

Aguilar later admitted the minors were not her relatives. She told authorities she was expected to be paid $4,700 to smuggle the children into the country.

Aguilar is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17 where she will face up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.