Officials search for man who fell in canal

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials are searching for a man who may have drowned when he fell in a canal in Relampago.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the man was fishing on Sunday afternoon before sunset when he fell into the water.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife, along with Mercedes Fire Department, the Mercedes Irrigation District, and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office are on scene looking for the man.

This is a developing story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

