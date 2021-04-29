Four people taken to the hospital after bee attack in McAllen

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Salvador Castro

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The McAllen Fire Department are urging residents and others to stay indoors and to avoid the area of Cedar Avenue between 20th and 21st St.

The city of McAllen Fire Department responded to an emergency call for a swarm of bees attacking. 

Six people were stung, including a McAllen firefighter, while four others were transported to the hospital, according to officials with the city.

It is undetermined if the bees were Africanized or not.

Credit: KVEO Photojournalist Salvador Castro

Please call 9-1-1 for any emergency situation.

Credit: KVEO Photojournalist Salvador Castro

Animal control and the fire department were in the area assisting.

Credit: KVEO Photojournalist Salvador Castro

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday