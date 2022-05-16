SAN JOSE, California (ValleyCentral) — A San Jose police officer accused of masturbating in a home he was dispatched to for a disturbance was arrested.

Matthew Dominguez, 32, was arrested on charges of indecent exposure, according to a release from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office.

On April 21, Dominguez and two other officers responded to a call that a “mentally ill family member was being violent,” the release stated.

Dominguez then sent the other officers away to locate the subject, and began touching himself in front of two female family members at the home, according to the release.

He then “exposed himself” to the mother.

The victims fled and reported what happened to two relative nearby.

“The charged behavior is beyond disturbing,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the release. “Law enforcement officers respond to our homes to help crime victims, not terrorize, traumatize and create new victims.”

Dominguez, who was an officer for four years, was placed on administration leave. He is scheduled for arraignment on June 22, 2022.