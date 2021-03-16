Off-Duty Hidalgo County Sheriff investigator arrested

Donna, Texas (KVEO)—An off-duty Hidalgo County Sheriff investigator is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug after being arrested Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to Lissner Avenue after receiving reports of a car driving on a bare rim, according to police.

Police saw Roberto Roel Rivera, 44, from Palmhurst, in a heavily damaged 2020 Chevrolet Silverado. It also appeared the airbags were deployed.

It was believed the vehicle had been involved in a crash, although it has not been confirmed by police.

Police identified Rivera as an off-duty investigator with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department and that the car he had been driving was issued and owned by the department.

Rivera showed signs of intoxication, according to police. He was arrested and a search of the car revealed he was in possession of Alprazolam and other prescription medications which appeared to have been purchased in Mexico.

Although Rivera was being uncooperative, a blood search warrant was obtained to examine his blood alcohol concentration and the presence of any other narcotics in his system.

Rivera is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday for arraignment.

KVEO reached out to a spokesperson with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting for a statement regarding the incident.