ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan.

Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water.

The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, Willacy County, and northwestern Cameron County.

Noncommercial washing of any vehicle may be done only with a handheld hose, and handheld bucket or can with a capacity of 5 gallons or less.

Commercial washing of any vehicle will be limited to the premises of a car wash.

The following is prohibited under Stage 3 conservation:

Water running off yards, plants or other vegetation into gutters, streets or roads

The exterior washing of any house, trailer house or structure.

Washing down sidewalks, driveways or any hard surface

Continued use of defective plumbing in a home, business or location

The use of fire hydrants for any purpose other than firefighting

The use of water for dust control

All our customers will be receiving a direct mail-out notice disclosing the guidelines of this state, along with their water statements.