EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Paulina Peña with Texas Hands and Voices came on our morning NBC23 show to invite the community to the second annual Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Walk.

Texas Hands and Voices is a parent-to-parent non-profit organization that supports families who have children who are deaf and hard of hearing until the age of 21.

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Edinburg Municipal Park.

Peña suggests participants get to the event early to register for free.

Those who participate will receive a tote bag upon entry.