Non-profits anticipating for possible migrant influx

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Some non-profits are planning with cities in the Rio Grande Valley to handle a possible influx of migrants in the upcoming months.

The Good Neighbor Settlement, Resource Center Matamoros and Team Brownsville, are working with the resources they have to help carry-weight of needs and services of migrants being released on the U.S. side.

“But now with this new wave of asylum seekers coming in, we aren’t able to provide the same services as we did before due to COVID. We just don’t have the space,” said manager at the Good Neighbor Settlement Daniela Sosa.

Their main task is to help provide meals to migrants and says the city of Brownsville is preventing the spread of COVID-19 by placing them in hotels.

“The individuals that need to stay behind are not being sent to shelters, they are actually being asked to stay at hotel rooms,” said Sosa.

Sosa said the asylum seekers she sees are those just being released from detention centers, not those who have recently crossed.

“Border patrol drops them off directly here at the bus station, then from here the city officials the emergency management team, is here assists them by calling their loved ones that are going to sponsor them,” said co-founder of Team Brownsville Sergio Cordova.

Cordova said volunteers go to the Brownsville bus station, where migrants who have been released by Border Patrol are dropped off to be taken to a place specified by their sponsors.

“We have been getting 50 or 60 people a day since last week,” said Cordova.

The non-profit resource center of Matamoros said a few months ago there was about 680 population in the Matamoros migrant camp, which is now more.

“And then right now the numbers are starting to increase, and it looks like there’s an average of about 1,000 people in the camp,” said executive manager Gabriela Zavala.

Zavala said President Joe Biden’s administration has brought hope to asylum seekers, creating anticipation on the other side of the river in Mexico.

However, non-profits are planning without the certainty of funds to assist as many as they can.

“We are planning and getting ready for this huge influx that we all think we are going to see, and we are just going to try to do our best to assist as many people as possible,” said Sosa.