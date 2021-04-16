COVID INFO COVID INFO

Nominations for 2021 Star Of Texas now open

The American Flag and Texas Flag fly outside the Texas Capitol in Austin on Dec. 16, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the public can now submit their nominations for the 2021 Star Of Texas recognition.

The Star of Texas recognition aims to honor peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and federal law enforcement who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

According to a release, private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while helping a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder can also be nominated.

“The Star of Texas Awards are a way for Texans to show our gratitude to those who serve. It is an honor to recognize these brave men and women who put themselves in danger in the name of public safety,” said Abbott in the release.

It is mentioned, the “critical incident” must have taken place between Sept. 1, 2003, and June 15, 2021.

If you would like to submit a nomination click here.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

