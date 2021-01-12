NOLA School Nurses Vaccinated

NEW ORLEANS—

Jonathan Brouk, Chief Operating Officer at Children’s Hospital says “with NOLA Public Schools, I’m proud to announce that Children’s Hospital has organized a large scale vaccination for our teachers and school team members.”

The announcement means that the New Orleans’ Thrive Kids Program will administer 15 to 20 thousand vaccines in a four to six week time frame as soon as possible. Venus Parker is a school nurse elated to finally receive the vaccine and says, “In early March of 2020, four out of five people in my household, my husband, my son, my mom and myself contracted COVID-19. We are unsure on how it started. It was probably Mardi Gras fun, but it made our lives hell for about a month.”

Venus Parker and her family are all healthy today including her mom, who is a retired school nurse who served the New Orleans School system for almost 30 years.

As schools continue to on-site learning, 75 schools across New Orleans will be part of the vaccination program. The 80 nurses will be first in line to receive the vaccine; half of the nurses have signed up.

One the vaccination starts, Children’s Hospital hopes to vaccinate all of the school employees who signed up in the public school system within a week.