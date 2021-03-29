No show rate for 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine not a problem across the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As more vaccines go into arms across the Rio Grande Valley, the timing for the second dose is important.

The FDA reports on how long you should wait between COVID-19 vaccine shots. For Pfizer, the second dose should be administered 21 days after the first dose. For Moderna, it’s 28 days.

Cameron County’s Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said the rollout has worked.

“The demand is still there. Other places in Texas people stop showing up because they’ve gotten to those eligible populations and I expect very shortly within a week or so that you’re going to start seeing the vaccines open up to everybody,” he said.

The third vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, is creating more availability.

“[The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is]as effective as the other two-dose vaccines when it comes to preventing death and hospitalization. It’s a lot easier to store and it’s a one-time dose. So, it has a lot going for it but it’s always great to have lots of choices,” he said.

Across the Rio Grande Valley, keeping up with the second dose isn’t a problem.

“People do show for their second dose. The no-show rate is way less than ten percent. It’s probably much less than five percent I think most people want to get all the protection they can get,” said Dr. Castillo.

Dr. Castillo believes things will be better by the end of this year.

“This is going to get up back there by saving lives so that’s a huge relief,” he said.

As scientists continue studying variants, the community is urged to continue wearing a mask, remain socially distant and not gather in large crowds.