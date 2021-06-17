NHC issues Tropical Storm Warnings for northern Gulf of Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla. released the first official track for Potential Tropical Cyclone Three in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. The storm is expected to reach tropical storm strength on Friday ahead of landfall along the Louisiana coastline.





That would be the third storm to reach tropical storm strength in the young 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm will be named Claudette, once it reaches tropical storm status. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Vermilion Bay, LA to the Alabama-Florida state border.





For days, this area of low pressure has been lingering in the Bay of Campeche. Wednesday night to Thursday morning the low started to become better organized and lift northward into the central Gulf of Mexico.

Despite becoming better organized, the storm will likely only be a minimal tropical storm meaning only heavy rain and increased surf is expected in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Peak winds at landfall are expected to be 45 miles per hour.

Locally, the Rio Grande Valley will see some tropical moisture triggering a few enhanced sea breeze showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.

As the storm makes landfall and pulls away, Deep South Texas will be in subsidence or sinking air. This means hot, dry weather is expected through the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 96° to 105° across the Valley Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Heat index values will range from 110° to 120°, likely triggering heat advisories and possible excessive heat warnings. Additionally, surf and rip currents will be elevated through the weekend.

