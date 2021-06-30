NHC: Advisories issued for Potential Tropical Cyclone Five

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—As of Wednesday afternoon, the tropical wave Invest 97-L has been designated by the National Hurricane Center as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Five” and is becoming better organized as it heads towards the Caribbean.

Winds are at 35 mph with movement at west-northwest at 21 mph.

The system has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical storm within the next five days and is expected to become a tropical storm before reaching the Lesser Antilles. Heavy rainfall will move quickly across the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands with isolated flooding and mudslides possible.

The National Hurricane Center has issued Tropical Storm Watches for the Lesser Antilles.

It is too early to tell on the potential impacts to the U.S., but folks in coastal areas should watch this system closely.