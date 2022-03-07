RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An NFL player will miss the entire 2022 season, at least, for placing bets on games.

According to the NFL, Calvin Ridley, a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, placed bets on games during a five-day stretch in November 2021 while he was on the team’s non-football illness list.

An investigation into the matter by the NFL stated that no game that involved Ridley was “compromised.” They also found that no teammate, coach, or staff member knew about his actions.

However, league sources reported that the games that Ridley bet on did involve the Falcons.

Ridley played five games with the team in 2021 before leaving the team after Week 6 due to mental health issues. His last game with the team was on Oct. 24, 2021.

Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, addressed a letter to Ridley condemning his actions.

“Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL,” said Goodell in the letter. “For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction.”

Ridley has spent four seasons with the Falcons since being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The University of Alabama alumni led the team with 90 receptions and 1374 receiving yards in 2020.

Ridley took to Twitter on Monday shortly after the news broke out and stated he does not have a gambling problem.

“I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” said Ridley on Twitter. “I couldn’t even watch football at that point.”