New Year 2021: Rituals to get love, money, luck

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—December 31 has finally arrived! When the clock strikes midnight, 2020 will finally go away.

As many receive 2021 with open arms, others make sure to follow a series of rituals to attract good luck and prosperity.

Most people are waiting for 2021 with faith and hope that everything will change for the better.

KVEO interviewed Paola Omisaide, a medium and spirit, that says it is not a bad thing to give ourselves a little push in the transfer of the old night and the new year.

Omisaide said it doesn’t matter what you are wearing or what colors your clothes are. Instead, focus on your energy and mind.

“It is gratifying to perform these rituals as an emotional exercise that help us to look forward to the new year with more positivity” said Omisaide. “It is important to focus on your mind, body and soul.”

Omisaide shared a series of baths and rituals for the new year to make the days come better than those that have already passed.

Ochun Bath/Our Lady of Charity

For love

Mix:

Champagne

Beer

1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon

One tablespoon of honey

Five different perfumes and a splash of one perfume

Omisaide said it is important to build a small altar, something very simple. Add five sunflowers, a yellow candle and make sure to pray the copper prayer of charity asking in faith.

Prayer

Oh, Most Holy Virgin of Charity, My Mother and Sovereign Lady, with how much joy I come to prostrate myself at your feet! Virgin of miracles, as you our elders called; cure the sick, comfort the afflicted, give encouragement to the desperate, preserve from all misfortune families, protect youth, protects children. No one can publish worthily the wonders that you work every day in favor of the souls that they invoke, thus justifying the trust and the love that all your children. From your Sanctuary of El Cobre, Venerable Virgin of Charity, I know always the source of all thanks. Amen.

Chango/Santa Barbara shrine

For Business

One plate

Six red apples

One red candle

Six red roses

Write one wish in a piece of paper. Leave the shrine for six days and then leave only the apples on a red cloth. The paper can be burned in the candle on the 6th day. The candle has to be lit for six days, always being careful.

PRAYER TO SANTA BARBARA AND CHANGO Blessed Santa Barbara that in heaven you are written with paper and holy water. Saint Barbara maiden who in heaven you are a star, free us lady, from the misguided ray, as well as: Chango, my father!

Yemaya/Virgin of the rule Molasses

To clean impurities and attract luck

Molasses

Piece of watermelon

Blue candle

Yemayá, you who are the female Goddess of the great seas of the world, and your dance imitates the movement of the sea and the waves, and you are the great mother Queen of all your children on earth, listen to us! Your beauty is majestic like the blue sea, you rule the secrets of the salty waters where you live.

Eleggua or Child of Atocha

To open paths

A plate with lots of candy

Three pieces of papaya

One red candle

Prayer

Clement and kind Infante de Atocha, I come before you to tell you how much I love and need you, I want you to turn your merciful eyes towards me and see the despair and affliction that overwhelms me, I have done everything in my power but my problems are serious and I have not found a solution, you who are so miraculous do not turn away from me: I ardently ask you to send me your assistance, I ask you for urgent comfort and help Continue reading Wise and Holy Child of Atocha, protector of all men, protection of the helpless, divine healer o any disease. Most Powerful Holy Child: I greet you, I praise you on this day and I offer you these prayers: (three Our Fathers, three Hail Marys and three Glories), in memory of the journey you made incarnated in the most pure and immaculate womb of your sweet and most loving Mother, from the holy city of Jerusalem to Bethlehem.

Amen.

