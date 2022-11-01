BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New poll data finds a change in numbers for incumbent Greg Abbott as the Beto O’Rourke campaign for the gubernatorial seat gains momentum.

The new poll was conducted by the University of Texas at Tyler polling center.

The university is reporting Abbott has a six point lead over O’Rourke. In late October, the lead was 10 points according to Emerson College and the Hill.

Those encouraging others to go out and vote say early voting can make a difference.

“It’s so important for people to get out and vote, right now because the future of our state depends on it,” Carolina Vela said.

Across the Valley several people are doing what they can to make their voices heard and a crucial element is going to the polls.

Officials in Hidalgo County say voting numbers are low for this election. Cameron County leaders say voters in the Valley play an important role.

“Everybody gets out and vote it’s real, real important for the state of Texas I think there’s been a lot of things that have been neglected and we would like to see a little more attention come to the Rio Grande Valley,” Joey Lopez, Cameron County Commissioner of Precinct 2 said.

The University of Texas at Tyler polling center finds that Abbott leads the polls by six points.

This is a four point drop from the Emerson College and Hill poll from late October.

The study also shares how voters were highly influenced by party affiliation.

An analyst with UTRGV say this is still anyone’s race.

“The poll numbers first of all as the adage goes, polls don’t vote people do and no matter what the polls say if enough voters turn out either A: Beto could win or B: Abbott could win at even a larger number,” UTRGV political science department and analyst Dr. Andrew Smith said.

Experts say there are so many elements that go into an election survey such as polling and response.

“It would be wrong, if you’re Abbott or Beto, it would be wrong to say for certain Abbott is going to win or for certain Beto is going to lose,” Smith said.

Poll data shows among registered voters, 47% say they would vote for the republican candidate while 44% would vote democrat.