PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new development in the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project allows drivers traveling southbound to McAllen to do so on a newly-opened direct connector.

Those traveling south on I-69C and who are planning to merge onto Interstate-2 west toward McAllen can take the new connector, DC4, a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

To access the connector, drivers should keep right and take Exit 1A.

Drivers headed east toward Harlingen should stay left and take Exit 1B and merge onto Interstate 2 east.

A far-right lane, Exit 1C, is available for drivers exiting on Cage Boulevard or to State

Highway 495, in Pharr.

As previously reported, the change is part of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project, a $303 million plan being built to improve traffic flow in the Upper Valley. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.