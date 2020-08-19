New laundry facility for homeless in the community

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Good Neighbor Settlement House is debuting a new laundry facility meant to benefit the homeless.

The facility allows homeless people to do their laundry free of charge and is the result of the efforts of two brothers, Seth and Samuel Herrera.

Staff with the shelter said the facility is meant to tie into their motto, helping others help themselves.

“This project is really neat because it was done by the Herrera brothers which are both 17-years-old. So, it was a big undertaking and they just did such a phenomenal job. The place looks beautiful and it will offer a service for many many years to a lot of our clients,” said Daniela Sosa, a volunteer manager with Good Neighbor Settlement House.

The project took six months to complete and is now just one of the many services offered for the homeless by the Good Neighbor Settlement House.