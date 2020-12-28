New health trends of 2021, getting fit with a plan

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—If your plan in 2021 is to ditch the pandemic pounds, you are going to need to have a plan.

A new survey by Gelesis, a biotechnology company, revealed 71 million Americans have gained weight during the pandemic.

Fitness trainer Mike Allen with Gentry Gym in Harlingen asks his clients to answer two simple questions; “What are you trying to achieve? What are your fitness goals and also what are your wants and needs.”

These two questions have a vast array of answers but the plan is relatively the same; what you put into your body is critical.

“If you’re going to work out, do not go eat pizza” Calorie counting is important if you’re trying to add muscle or lose fat Allen said.

While some may be on the fence about joining a gym as the pandemic continues, calorie counting is a foundational building block to help you reach your goals.

Allen suggests doing research and working with a trainer to make your fitness resolution a reality.