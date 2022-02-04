HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rockstar Games has confirmed that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto Series is in development.

“We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway,” Rockstar Games stated in a press release.

The game will look to follow the massive success of Grand Theft Auto V, which released in September 2013. According to an article by GameSpot, a videogame website that provides news and reviews, GTA V sold over 155 million copies as of November 2021, making it the second-highest selling videogame of all time.

The game reached $1 billion in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history, the article stated.

Rockstar Games did not include an an expected release date for the next game in the series.