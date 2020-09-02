New exhibit at Quinta Mazatlan aims to spread kindness across the state

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — After recently reopening, Quinta Mazatlan is inviting the community to see its new trail that aims to spread kindness across the Valley and beyond.

Its newest exhibit, the Kindness Trail, encourages visitors to take in and leave behind messages of kindness.

“With everything going on, we decided we wanted to bring kindness and more beauty to this world,” said Guest Experience Coordinator Leo Gutierrez.

Activities are set up along the quarter-mile trail where people can write messages for anyone in need of some uplifting to see.

“Things might be difficult for some, but here at Quinta Mazatlan we’re proud and we’re happy to just continue the kindness and positivity and keep spreading that message,” Gutierrez said

And for children doing online learning this year, a visit to the trail provides an exciting field trip to break up the monotonous routine of being at home

“It was a really fun field trip for me and a fun break from school,” said 3rd grade student Hailey Moore.

Kids of all ages are appreciating different features of the trail.

“The rainbows are in strange strips in every color,” observed 3-year-old Laura Allison.

With the help of guests sharing their messages and photos using the hashtag #kindnesstrailqm, the center hopes to spread kindness throughout the entire state of Texas.

The exhibit will remain in place until the end of September. Masks are not enforced along the trail, but staff asks everyone remain with their group and social distance.