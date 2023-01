CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – A search is underway for a missing Cyril girl in Caddo County.

Athena Brownfield is a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska.

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister near her home. The postal carrier reported the incident to police and that was when they learned that Athena was missing.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is leading the investigation.

A command post has been established at Family Life Church in Cyril for anyone willing to help in the search. OSBI is asking for residents to meet with them there instead of conducting individual searches.



Anyone with a residence or business in Cyril that has a video doorbell camera is encouraged to come to the Family Life Church and notify law enforcement.

Community members are encouraged to search their own properties for Athena, but again, do not self deploy to search anywhere other than your property.

Cyril Police, Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all assisting OSBI in their search.

If you have any information on this story, contact the OSBI tipline at (800)522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.