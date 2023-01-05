HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Buffalo Bills provided an update on the condition of safety Damar Hamlin, stating that he has shown “remarkable improvement.”

In the statement issued by the team Thursday morning, the Bills said that Hamlin has shown remarkable improvement over the last 24 hours and appears to be “neurologically intact,” according to physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress,” the team said.

Bills defensive back Kaiir Elam tweeted that Hamlin is “awake and showing more signs of improvement.”

On Monday night’s matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed after colliding with receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up briefly, before ultimately falling to the ground.

It was later announced by the team that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Jordan Rooney, a family spokesman told the Associated Press that Hamlin was resuscitated on the field.

The NFL suspended the game between the Bengals and Bills indefinitely.

In 2020, Hamlin created a fundraiser titled “The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive” to purchase toys for children for the holidays. The GoFundMe page has since become an area for those to show their support for Hamlin. As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has received over $7 million in donations.

There has been an outpouring of support for Hamlin. Niagara Falls was lit up in blue in support of the young athlete. NFL stadiums, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Levi Stadium in Santa Clara were lit blue and red.

The Bills closed their statement by saying they are grateful for the love and support they have received.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.