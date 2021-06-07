Nearly 250 pounds of marijuana seized in La Grulla, CBP says

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents seized nearly 250 pounds of marijuana two drug smuggling attempts in La Grulla, Texas.

On Saturday, agents saw several people carrying bundles of possible narcotics across the Rio Grande.

Agents responded to the location, and a search of the area led to the apprehension of eight people and the seizure of four large bundles of marijuana.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

The total weight of the marijuana was 114 pounds worth, an estimated $91,000 according to Customs and Border Protection.

The drugs and subjects were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.

On Monday morning, agents working in La Grulla, saw a similar incident. Agents saw multiple people near the Rio Grande with bundles of narcotics.

The drug smugglers dropped their contraband and swiftly absconded into Mexico. Agents discovered two abandoned bundles that were later determined to be marijuana.

The total weight of the marijuana was approximately 135 pounds, valued at over $108,000. The seized marijuana was transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.