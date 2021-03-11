Nearly $10 million awarded to Hidalgo County for flood mitigation projects

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas General Land Office has awarded Hidalgo County almost $10 million to fund its efforts in mitigating flood problems in the area.

Congressman Filemon Vela (TX-34) announced on Thursday that the grant will be sent to Hidalgo County and the city of Kingsville.

Hidalgo County will receive $9,962,444 for flood mitigation projects that threaten the area.

The project directly impacted by these funds is the expansion of the main floodwater channel to add millions of cubic yards in the system’s water capacity.

This effort’s goal is to limit flooding in Hidalgo County and other portions of the Rio Grande Valley.

“With these federal funds, we are taking a huge step in improving mitigation projects in communities that were negatively impacted by flooding in past years,” said Congressman Vela. “This funding support to South Texas will help prevent future damage from heavy rains and hurricanes that our area has been vulnerable to.”

The city of Kingsville, meanwhile, will receive $7,293,111 for sanitary sewer system improvements that will mitigate the city’s flooding issues.