Nationwide terrorism threat issued linked to ‘racial and ethnic tensions’ over immigration

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2014, file photo, New York Police Department counterterrorism officers, foreground, armed with an explosives detection device, far right, watch as other police officers inspect revelers entering a cordoned off area in Times Square in New York, on New Years Eve. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The head of the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a national terrorism alert due to a heightened threat environment in the United States that the agency directly links to racial and ethnic tensions with regards to immigration ideology and the new Biden administration.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security David Pekoske sent out the National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday after consulting with the intelligence community and law enforcement partners, his office said.

The advisory will be in place until April 30 and warns citizens that threats could be possible in upcoming weeks after President Joe Biden’s successful inaugural event. Intelligence preceding the Jan. 20 inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C., had indicated a high threat level but the events were carried off with no violence.

Now Peskoke is warning Americans: “Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.”

A deadly and riotous mob overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers were certifying the presidential election results, causing five deaths and numerous injuries, and forced Americans to realize that a rift in sociological ideology in this nation had transformed into actual civil unrest.

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, of Arizona, seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns has been charged in the rioting. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

The bulletin issued Wednesday says Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs) have for quite some time been targeting “individuals with opposing views engaged in First Amendment-protected, non-violent protest activity.”

This includes the 2019 shooting at a WalMart in the border city of in El Paso, Texas, which left 23 people dead and 23 injured — and has been linked to hate crimes fueled by immigration ideology differences.

The shooting suspect, Patrick Crusius, has plead not guilty and has been charged with both state and federal crimes in what authorities said was an attempt to scare Hispanics into leaving the United States.

A man cries at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex on Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

“DHS is concerned these same drivers to violence will remain through early 2021 and some DVEs may be emboldened by the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. to target elected officials and government facilities,” the DHS bulletin says.

DHS occasionally issues these advisories through its National Terrorism Advisory System, but it is unusual to have an alert generated due to concerns about domestic extremists.

Homeland Security says that Homegrown Violent Extremists are inspired by the actions of foreign terrorist groups and there is a threat of violence that could occur at “critical” infrastructures including: electric, telecommunications and health care facilities.

The threat of violence is inflamed by “misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19,” the bulletin says.

The public is warned to avoid large crowds, such as protests, and to wear masks at events with many people, and to carry emergency contacts and medical information to better allow first responders to provide assistance

The public is asked to report suspicious activity and threats of violence, including statements made online, to local law enforcement and/or the FBI. A list of FBI field offices is found here.