HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whoopi Goldberg stated the Holocaust was “not about race,” igniting a discussion between co-hosts on the show, The View.

Goldberg commented on the Holocaust during a debate as a part of the show’s “Hot Topics.”

Co-hosts discussed the debate on a Tennessee school board voting earlier this month to remove “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust from the curriculum.

All the hosts were in agreement that the school board banning the book due to profanity and nudity was unjust given the content matter.

Goldberg stated “I’m surprised that’s what made you uncomfortable, the fact that there was some nudity. I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of 6 million people, but that didn’t bother you?”

After hosts debated back and forth on the topic, they all agreed that the recent push to ban the book is creating “confusion” and leaving kids unprepared for the “real world.”

Goldberg responded to the unison agreement with the popular statement, “If you’re going to do this, let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”

Co-host Joy Behar asked Goldberg: “Then what was it about?”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg responded. “That’s what it’s about.”

Another co-host, Ana Navarro, interjected saying, “Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about. It’s about going after Jews and gypsies.”

Goldberg then insisted on her original statements, “You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, because Black, white, Jews … everybody eats each other.”

Addressing parents and viewers Goldberg stated ” if you’re uncomfortable hearing about ‘Maus,’ should you be worried, should your child say, ‘Oh my God, I wonder if that’s me?’ No! That’s not what they’re going to say… They’re going to say, ‘I don’t want to be like that.’ Most kids, they don’t want to be cruel.”

Navarro chimed in again, noted the backlash of some comparing COVID-19 vaccination cards to the “yellow stars,” methods used to identify Jews in Europe during the Holocaust.

“So it is necessary for kids to learn about the Holocaust,” Navarro said.

Goldberg added to Navarros’s statement and sent the show to break, “To learn about man’s inhumanity to man.”