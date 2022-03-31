HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — President Biden signed multiple bills protecting American transgenders in support of the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

On Thursday, the President of the United States released a proclamation.

In the proclamation, Biden shared his support for transgender individuals, stating “We celebrate the activism and determination that have fueled the fight for transgender equality. We acknowledge the adversity and discrimination that the transgender community continues to face across our Nation and around the world.”

Biden acknowledged the progress made by transgender Americans but admitted that there is still much more growth needed. The president emphasized that 2021 marked the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans.

“Each of these lives lost was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and joy. We must honor their lives with action by advancing equity and civil rights for all transgender people,” stated Biden.

Although many bills have been proposed throughout the past year, many focused on criminalizing supportive medical care for transgender children, banning transgender kids from playing sports, and outlawing the discussion of LGBTQI+ people in schools.

President Biden stated, “these bills are wrong,” and proclaimed that his Administration is committed to ensuring that transgender people enjoy the freedom and equality that are promised to everyone in America.

Biden signed two bills, including the Executive Order Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.

The white house administration will expand its Federal non-discrimination protections; promote strategies to address violence against the transgender community and advance gender equity and equality; and disseminate new resources to enhance inclusion, opportunity, and safety for transgender people.

Biden also spoke of future efforts that will allow Americans to select more inclusive gender markers on their passports.

Lastly, Biden will continue to call on Congress to pass the bipartisan Equality Act, which will ensure that LGBTQI+ individuals and families cannot be denied housing, employment, education, credit, and more because of who they are or who they love.

